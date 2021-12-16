90 Day Fiance reality star dead at 45 from Covid

Jason Hitch was 45. Photo / TLC

Jason Hitch has died aged 45.

The former 90 Day Fiance star has passed away due to Covid-19 complications and possibly other factors, according to his sister Shannon.

She told TMZ that her brother died in a Florida hospital after being admitted to ICU, and his family was able to be with him during his final moments and held his hand as he passed on.

Shannon also told the website that Jason - who appeared on the reality show's second series in 2014 - wasn't vaccinated and didn't have any pre-existing medical conditions to the family's knowledge.

She admitted her brother's family, friends and fans will all miss him.

Shannon told Us Weekly magazine: "He was surrounded by family as he died.

"He will be missed by his family and many friends and fans whom he adored."

Jason was previously married to Brazilian woman Cassia Tavares, who moved to the US to be with him.

But they later went their separate ways in 2017 and filed for divorce in January 2018.

Cassia posted about his death on her Instagram Stories. Photo / Instagram

Speaking about their separation, Jason previously said: "A successful relationship is communication, physical attraction and doing whatever it takes.

"Right now it's time to go in different directions. I think we'll remain friends. She knows I have her best interests at heart.

"She did not come here just to become an American citizen. She had a good life in Brazil. She was about to finish college. She didn't have to marry me."

He also admitted there would be "no fighting" between the pair as they went their separate ways.