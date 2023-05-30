Rapper 50 Cent is celebrating two decades of success.

Kiwi 50 Cent fans are about to party like it’s their birthday, because the rapper is coming back to New Zealand this year.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has announced he’s bringing The Final Lap Tour to Aotearoa for one night only on December 14.

The Emmy and Grammy-winning artist is touring the world to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the album that made him famous, Get Rich or Die Tryin’, and now Kiwis will be able to find him in “da club” - otherwise known as Spark Arena.

He last travelled to our shores for Friday Jams in 2019, performing with Jason Derulo, the Black Eyed Peas and Janet Jackson at Auckland’s Western Springs.

Produced by Live Nation and presented by Mai FM, The Final Lap Tour will bring the rap legend’s countless hits to the stage, from fan favourites to tracks from the vault that haven’t been heard live for years.

50 Cent rose to fame with his record-breaking debut album, released in 2003. In the 20 years since then, he’s sold more than 30 million albums around the world and been awarded with a Grammy, Brit, Billboard Music awards and American Music Awards among others.

He’s leveraged that star status to become an entrepreneur, with his sale of Vitaminwater known as one of the biggest deals in hip-hop history.

He’s also created a successful TV and film career, including as a producer. He founded G-Unit Film & Television, Inc. in 2005, creating content across countless platforms and bringing several to different networks including the critically acclaimed Power, which he not only starred in but also executive produced and directed.

Tickets to the New Zealand show go on sale on Thursday June 8 at 11am.

50 Cent The Final Lap Tour 2023

Saturday, December 14 - Spark Arena, Auckland



