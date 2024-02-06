The massive shows will offer hip-hop fans an extremely rare opportunity, as all three artists will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their most-loved albums. Photo / Instagram D12

Xzibit, D12 and Obie Trice are coming to New Zealand - with a one-of-a-kind show that will have fans ecstatic.

Throwing it back two decades to one of the most pivotal eras of modern hip-hop, three of the biggest artists in the rap scene all brought their most formidable albums to eager ears.

Xzibit’s Man vs. Machine, D12′s iconic D12 World and Obie Trice’s Cheers all made headlines back in 2004 as trailblazer albums in the hip-hop landscape and influential pieces of music history.

Now, celebrating their albums’ respective 20th anniversaries, the trio are bringing the ultimate co-headline live show to Kiwi shores this June.

The two New Zealand shows will kick off at Wolfbrook Arena in Christchurch on June 28, followed by Auckland’s Trusts Arena on June 29.

Alvin Nathaniel Joiner, better known by his stage name Xzibit, was picked up by the legendary Dr Dre as a budding rap prodigy on the rise in the early 2000s. Dre was the executive producer on Xzibit’s chart-topping 2004 album Man vs. Machine, which was dubbed Joiner’s most successful album, debuting at number three on the Billboard 200 and setting the bar high for hip-hop to come.

Since being quickly catapulted into the spotlight, Xzibit has continued to release music while dabbling in a few projects on the screen, such as hosting MTV’s iconic Pimp My Ride and Cribs and featuring in TV as per CSI: Miami and Hawaii Five-O.

A name that won’t go unnoticed, D12 - short for The Dirty Dozen - is an American hip-hop group born and bred in Detroit who have had several chart-topping albums affixed to their name since they first stepped into the music industry in 1996.

The rap group released the now multi-platinum D12 World twenty years ago, featuring hit singles such as Git Up, My Band, and How Come. D12, which once included members such as former frontman Eminem, is set to bring a dynamic show to the Kiwi stage - with a few of their old-school bangers in tow.

Obie Trice (real name, no gimmicks) spent his formative years in the rap game signed to Eminem’s record label Shady Records, where he wrote and recorded his debut record, Cheers, a certified global chart-topper.

With it now having received a multi-platinum award, Cheers is widely regarded as containing one of the most impressive feature line-ups on a debut album, boasting collaborations with Eminem, Nate Dogg, Timbaland, Lloyd Banks, 50 Cent, Dr Dre, D12 and Busta Rhymes.

Fans can secure their spot at the show of the year next week, with ticket pre-sales opening on Tuesday, February 13 at 9am local time and general-sale tickets going live on Wednesday, February 14 at 9am local time.