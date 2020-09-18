The Electoral Commission is keen for people to vote early in the lead up to the general election on October 17.

"We're going to have a big weekend on October 10 and 11," said chief electoral officer Alicia Wright who visited the Ōtaki electorate electoral headquarters in Paraparaumu on Thursday.

"We'll have between 1500 to 2000 voting places just on that weekend alone."

The aim of the push, primarily because of Covid-19, was to reduce queue time which historic data showed tended to happen on election day, but also spread voting out to make the process smoother.

"We want people to vote early and vote local," Wright said.

Voting in advance, which starts in the country from October 3, was popular with 47 per cent nationwide in 2017 taking up the option.

Voters will also notice various changes when they physically go and cast their vote.

Venues, about 4000 nationwide, will be larger than before because of the need to meet safely requirements especially physical distancing.

"That has been a big challenge."

For the Ōtaki electorate, where 59 per cent of people voted early last election, there will be 71 voting places, manned by 320 frontline staff.

Election preparation is paramount. Photo / David Haxton

When people went to cast their vote they would have access to hand sanitiser and contract tracing, and would see staff wearing PPE gear such as masks.

Voters could bring their own pen with them this time or use one of three million single-use "democracy pens" provided by the commission which they could keep as a souvenir.

There would also be a voter assistant to help direct or answer any questions as well as speed the process up.

Voters would be issued two ballots: one for voting and one for the referendums on end-of-life and cannabis.

The commission was hiring 25,000 people, who would be paid the living wage, to help with the election either beforehand, on the day, and afterwards.

There was a strong mix of experience as well as new faces including some where it would be their first job out of school.

Interest in the roles was high with 45,000 applications.

It wasn't easy work either with Ōtaki returning officer Mike Freeman describing it as "tough yakka".

"You're under pressure all the time but you're doing something that matters.

"We love our democracy."

For people who couldn't make it to a voting booth, because of poor health or mobility, they could call the commission's 0800 36 76 56 number. Registration ends on September 27.

Wright, who is also the chief executive of the Electoral Commission, said people could still enrol online www.vote.nz and if anyone had any questions they should call the 0800 number.

"We will help find a way to make sure you can vote."

Freeman said people shouldn't be concerned about the Covid-19 situation.

"Whatever level of concern they have about it we will find a way through so they can vote in a way that suits them."