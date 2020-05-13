A troubed Northland school run by a commissioner has appointed a new principal.

Natasha Hemara will start at Kamo High School at the beginning of Term 3 on July 20, before a new board of trustees is appointed.

Hemara, the principal of Rototuna High School in Hamilton, replaces Jo Hutt who resigned in April to pursue other career options.

The Ministry of Education appointed Tunney McFadyen as commissioner of the school in October last year after dissolving the board of trustees who resigned en masse over differences with Hutt.

McFadyen said he was working towards appointing a new board of trustees by the middle of Term 3 before he concluded his work as commissioner.

Hemara was educated at Whangārei Girls High School and is of Ngāti Hau (Kamo/Whakapara) and Te Manurehure (Hokianga/Waima) descent.

Allister Gilbert will continue as acting principal at Kamo High School until Hemara takes over.

The school has had issues around leadership, management and falling student numbers in past years.

McFadyen said the appointment committee had a strong field of shortlisted applicants with extensive experience, talent, and expertise to choose from.

He said Hemara understood contemporary curriculum and that her work was at the cutting edge of developments in teaching and learning.

She is the third principal of Kamo High School since 2015.