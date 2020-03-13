I agree with school principals regarding facial hair and any other rules students want to break with their parents backing them (News, March 12).

It is, in my opinion and generally speaking, ridiculous for a parent to want their child to do as they like at school, whether it be what they wear, length of hair and facial hair.

In my view, all a parent is doing is enabling their child to thumb their nose at the establishment.

Rules are set out for people to follow in school, workplaces and other establishments.

They can save all their ideas for and do what they want when they leave school.

Schools have rules to follow not only with dress code but all areas of the school. Students need to get over themselves, get on with it, achieve well and then, when they finish school, it is up to them to do what pleases them.

But even in the workforce they won't be able to just do what they want.

Are they then going to go running to their parents?

Viv Radley

Rotorua



Climate emergency

Re climate emergency (News, March 7), I can understand Bay of Plenty regional councillor Jane Nees wanting to keep this subject to the fore.

However, the Bay of Plenty Regional Council declaring a climate emergency was not helpful.

I don't want the council spending ratepayer money on feel-good factors.

The problem is simply too many people in the world, wealthy countries a major contributor to the problem, coupled with people not prepared to do enough to reverse the predicted scenario.

If the council really intend to do something meaningful it should urge the Government to restrict immigration to virtually nil, restrict tourism (passenger ships at the port) and maybe other economic activity.

In a worldwide sense, electric vehicles are not the answer. They are already being subsidised too much in various ways and overall likely to increase the world carbon footprint. New Zealand could take advantage in that the vehicles are manufactured overseas so that is another country's problem.

Provided we can demonstrate use of hydro power, there is a saving within.

Fair enough the council is working on an action plan, but it needs to be real and that is difficult. We have a duty to all do our bit. Defining is the hard part.

Bill Capamagian

Tauranga

