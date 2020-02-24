Tauranga schools are doing what they can to solve the problems which stop children going to school, with school attendance in the Bay of Plenty the worst it's been in nine years. Zoe Hunter and Cira Olivier report

Anxiety disorders, illness and parents excusing children to attend overseas holidays are among reasons for Tauranga's lowest school attendance rate in nearly a decade.

The Ministry of Education's latest Schools Attendance Survey shows the Bay of Plenty and Waiariki regions have an overall regular attendance of 51.3 per cent - the worst rate in the country.

Tauranga students' regular attendance in Term 2 last year dropped below the national average to 55.7 per cent - the lowest it has been since the 70 per cent in 2011.

Tauranga principals say the biggest reasons for non-attendance are parents excusing their children for overseas trips, and illness.

Some say more and more families are deeming school no longer a priority because of a number of social issues and there are more students with anxiety disorders who find school daunting.

Otumoetai College principal Russell Gordon said one of the main reasons impacting student attendance was families excusing their children for overseas trips.

"I would typically have four requests per week to excuse a child for more than five school days to go overseas.

"This being said, there definitely are reluctant school attendees and school refusers."

Otumoetai College principal Russell Gordon. Photo / File

Gordon said schools had to work with parents and caregivers to address why students refused or were reluctant to attend school, but there was no "one-size" solution.

Consequences enshrined in law for students who deliberately sought not to engage with schools would help to support school attendance, he said.

Deputy principal Jude Brown, who oversaw the school's attendance, said illness was the main reason for non-attendance.

She said there were more students with anxiety disorders who found the complexity of high school and the sheer numbers of students daunting.

"More homes are finding it harder to get their child out the door in the morning due to fear or decreasing socialisation skills.

Brown said teenagers' lives were more complex these days and often truanting with a friend was their way of coping.

"Technology can speed the deterioration of relationships overnight so students don't feel safe to come to school from fear that they will be isolated or intimidated.

"Students need a sense of hope for their future and need to see a reason for getting to and staying at school."

Tauranga Boys' College Robert Mangan. Photo / File

Tauranga Boys' College principal Robert Mangan said there seemed to be increased non-attendance but 51.3 per cent was surprising.

"We are seeing increasing numbers of parents choosing to take their children on overseas holidays."

Mount Maunganui College principal Alastair Sinton said the figures only told part of the story of a school community.

"Like most schools, we have students travelling for representative sports and cultural activities, which negatively impact on the data, but few would argue it is to the detriment of the overall growth of the learner."

"Equally, students who have health issues may be well supported by schools but attendance is a genuine challenge ... "

However, Sinton said chasing their child's attendance or ensuring they arrived at school on time was easier said than done for parents who worked long hours.

"Many young people are working big hours outside of school to support themselves and their families income. We shouldn't discount the economic realities many families are facing."

Sinton said more families were also taking students out of class to extend holiday breaks, which was potentially due to the increased cost of travelling during holiday time.

"There are also a small number of students who disproportionately affect these statistics with repeated truancy and these continue to absorb school and community resources."

Aquinas College principal Matt Dalton. Photo / File

Aquinas College principal Matt Dalton said the statistics were troubling, however, they were not aligned with his school's 91 per cent attendance rate.

"We hold very high expectations relative to attendance and have robust attendance protocols in place at the college to promote regular attendance.

"... One key challenge we find that challenges higher rates of attendance is the increased number of holidays/trips taken inside of term time."

Greenpark School principal Gareth Scholes said there had always been non-attenders but to see the pattern was "alarming".

Scholes said every school had different types of families which meant different reasons for not attending including unable to sort transport, lunch, or their uniform. He hoped the free buses would mitigate the issue of transport.

It was also a "real challenge" to say no to the increased number of families taking holidays during term time.

"We have a multicultural community as well, so we're finding some of our students are taking time to go visit their families in other countries."

Merivale School principal Tom Paekau. Photo / File

Merivale School principal Tom Paekau agreed that school attendance had dropped over the years across the region.

"It seems school is not a priority for some families and that group has grown considerably over the years because of a number of social issues."

However, he said attendance at his school had improved from 2018.

The Ministry of Education's Katrina Casey said working with Bay schools to stop the downward trend and more children attending school regularly was a priority.

However, Casey said the Ministry could only do so much.

"Parents need to take attendance at school seriously. It is the parent or caregiver's responsibility to ensure their child attends school if they are not sick or have another legitimate reason to be absent."

Casey said the Ministry supported educators, leaders and providers to have higher expectations to ensure students want to attend school and tailored learning to meet the needs of learners of all abilities. That included strengthening school leadership, a localised curriculum and pastoral care.

"We also support students' transition out of school and into work or further education."

The 2019 Schools Attendance Survey

- The attendance report looks at data generated by the voluntary 2019 Attendance Survey taken during Term 2, between the end of April and the beginning of July.

Definitions of attendance:

- Attendance data was collected for each student for each day of the term. Other information about the student and school were also collected.

- Students who were enrolled for less than 30 half-days during Term 2 have been excluded from this report

- Students attending regularly are defined as having attended more than 90 per cent of all school time in Term 2, where time is measured in half-days.

Source: Ministry of Education