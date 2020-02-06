

Kamo High School is "in good heart" with staff and students interested in teaching and learning respectively, acting principal Allister Gilbert says.

The deputy principal of Whangārei Boys High School this week started his temporary appointment at the school after the resignation last month of principal Jo Hutt.

Gilbert will be in the role for the first two terms before Hutt's successor is named by the

Ministry of Education-appointed administrator at Kamo High School, Tunney McFadyen.

The acting principal was welcomed with a powhiri on Monday and Gilbert said his focus would be on good management and developing trust.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• New principal at Kamo High School, but not until term 3

• Principal of troubled Kamo High School resigns

• Second statutory manager at troubled Northland school, Kamo High School

• Ministry of Education appoints commissioner at Kamo High School

"I am busy learning about the school and am enjoying what I am seeing. It's an opportunity to serve the wider Whangārei community and to support my colleagues and so it was an obvious thing to say yes to," he said in reference to accepting the temporary appointment.

"I am very pleased with the staff and students and I think the school is in good heart and people are interested in doing a good job."

The board of Kamo High School resigned on masse last year. Photo / John Stone

Gilbert said the school didn't need a complete transformation as it had capable people who would sort through issues that may arise.

The ministry appointed McFadyen as commissioner of the school in October last year after dissolving the board of trustees who resigned en masse over differences with Hutt.

It was the third time within a decade the ministry has intervened at the school, which has had issues around leadership, management and falling student numbers in past years.