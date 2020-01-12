Waipu Cove Surf Lifesaving club members are heading a Beach Safety Education Tour of Northland's unpatrolled beaches. The team were at Cable Bay yesterday passing on their skills and are at Maitai Bay today before heading to Tauranga Bay tomorrow Lifeguard Kath Manning said during the day people were taught how to spot a rip and how, first aid and CPR demonstrations. A rescue was also demonstrated as well as junior surf games for the children. The day at Maitai Bay starts at 2pm and at Tauranga Bay the action starts at 11am.

Lotto winners

Two players from Auckland and Palmerston North took home $500,000 with Lotto First Division in Saturday's Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at Tom's Lucky Lotto Shop Takapuna in Auckland and Plaza Lotto in Palmerston North. Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million. Strike Four also rolled over and will be $400,000. Sixteen Lotto players won $15,256 with Lotto Second Division. Two lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $22,504. The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Drury Lane Lotto Superette in Drury and at Monte Carlo Milkbar in Mosgiel. The winning Lotto numbers were 9, 13, 16, 26, 33, 40, bonus number 32; Powerball 3, and Strike! 9, 16, 40, 33.

Gardens access upgrade

Whangārei's Quarry Gardens have been granted $781,000 grant by the Government's Tourism Infrastructure Fund (TIF) for access upgrades over the next year. Whangārei District Council had applied for TIF funding for a 53 per cent contribution to the total $1,481,000 upgrade planned for the Quarry Gardens on Russell Rd. The TIF grant will be used to extend car park areas and provide enough space for buses to turn and park safely. The narrow, one-way gravel drive to the gardens will also be replaced with a wider, asphalt-sealed driveway with a new pedestrian path from the roadside car park to the visitor centre.

Northland man in The Bachelorette

Waipu builder Terence O'Brien will be one of the men hoping to gain the attention of The Bachelorette Lesina Nakhid-Schuster in the latest round of reality television. The Sagittarian is described in publicity material as a "loveable larrikin" who is "technically" homeless at the moment. It was revealed he is such a fan of the saying "work hard, play hard" he's got a tattoo saying it – on his backside. He's been travelling the world for the last few years and is ready for a partner to join him on his adventures. He said his track record consists of one girlfriend for about five months and a couple of little flings. The Bachelorette New Zealand premieres Monday 27 January, 7.30pm on TVNZ 2.