Mangamahu School celebrated 125 years of primary education with a community lunch and special cake.

The school is a 45-minute drive from Whanganui with a current roll of just five pupils.

Never a big school, it has always been characterised by a sense of belonging, family and connection to the rural surroundings.

Principal Rosalie Matthews has been the sole charge principal and teacher for the past six years with assistance from office administrator and teacher aide Tiffiney Firmin.

On Saturday, around 50 present and past pupils, families and friends gathered to mark the school's special anniversary with a specially made

