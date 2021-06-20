Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Win

The cult you'll want to be part of this winter

The cult you'll want to be part of this winter

Palmers Cult of Veg Vege bouquet. Photo/Supplied

Winter is here and vegetables are firmly back on the agenda as we seek out the earthy goodness of fresh healthy produce to brighten gloomier days. With the recent growth in the popularity of all things homegrown, Palmers is on a mission to make it easier for Kiwis to join their Cult of Veg revolution.

Palmers' Cult of Veg is a shift back to basics. You don't need to have a green thumb to grow your own thriving vege garden with Vegepods from Palmers. Added bonus: improve your mental and physical health and reduce your carbon footprint at the same time.

Join Palmers' Cult of Veg revolution this winter and plant your own leafy greens to make the fallow season a little richer, one vegetable at a time. #cultofveg @palmersnz

To celebrate the Cult of Veg, Eat Well has five glorious bouquets to give away to lucky readers, valued at $145 each. Enter below to be in to win.

App users enter here.

Entries close midnight Sunday 27 June, 2021. Entry is limited to one per person.

Fill out my online form.

Collections you may like

Toastie times
Eatwell

Toastie times

Quick Read

There are so many variations on the toasted sandwich, and this collection has them all!

Crazy for kumara
Eatwell

Crazy for kumara

Quick Read

The ultimate collection of hearty kumara dishes to tuck into on a blustery day.

Celebration cakes
Eatwell

Celebration cakes

Quick Read

If you have a special occasion coming up, this recipe collection has a cake to match.

Recipes supplied by