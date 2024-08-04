Winter wellness drink - Citrus and apple cider vinegar

Boost your immune system and beat winter bugs with this zesty cider vinegar drink.
Makes: approx. 1 litre
Ingredients:
|½ cup
|DYC apple cider vinegar
|1 tbsp
|honey
|1 tbsp
|grated fresh ginger
|pinch of
|salt
|juice of
|half a lemon
|juice of
|half an orange
|800 ml
|filtered water
Method
- In a 1 litre jar with a tight-fitting lid, mix together the vinegar, honey, ginger, and salt.
- Squeeze the lemon juice and orange juice into the jar and mix in.
- Fill with water, seal the jar, and refrigerate overnight*. Pour into small glass containers with lids.
- Store in the fridge. Consume within 3-4 days.
*This is to allow ginger to infuse. You can use it straight away without chilling overnight.