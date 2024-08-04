Winter wellness drink - Citrus and apple cider vinegar

Boost your immune system and beat winter bugs with this zesty cider vinegar drink.

Makes: approx. 1 litre

Ingredients:

½ cup DYC apple cider vinegar 1 tbsp honey 1 tbsp grated fresh ginger pinch of salt juice of half a lemon juice of half an orange 800 ml filtered water

Method

In a 1 litre jar with a tight-fitting lid, mix together the vinegar, honey, ginger, and salt. Squeeze the lemon juice and orange juice into the jar and mix in. Fill with water, seal the jar, and refrigerate overnight*. Pour into small glass containers with lids. Store in the fridge. Consume within 3-4 days.

*This is to allow ginger to infuse. You can use it straight away without chilling overnight.