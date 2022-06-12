Two Raw Sisters: Tomato bolognese with pappardelle

Another great under-20 minute recipe. Thick pappardelle ribbons tossed through the easiest, flavour-packed homemade tomato sauce. This tomato sauce can be used in lots of different ways, such as in lasagne or on pizzas. Plus, it's a great way to hide some nutrition from veg-averse kids.

Ingredients

3 Tbsp oil 1 large brown onion 4 cloves garlic, crushed + roughly chopped 2-3 sprigs rosemary, stalks discarded, leaves roughly chopped To taste sea salt 1 Tbsp harissa paste 2 Tbsp tomato paste 1 zucchini, grated 1x 400g can of cherry tomatoes 250g pappardelle pasta, cooked according to packet instructions To serve handful rocket, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt

Directions

In a pan, heat some oil. Add the onion, garlic, rosemary and sprinkle over a couple of good pinches of sea salt. Sauté the onion for 10 mins or until it becomes nice and caramelised. Add the harissa paste, tomato paste and zucchini and continue to sauté for another couple of minutes. Then add the canned cherry tomatoes. Simmer the sauce for 5 mins. Add the cooked pasta and rocket to the pan and gently stir everything together. Serve the pasta in the pan, divide into individual bowls or pour on to one large platter. Lastly, drizzle the tomato bolognese with extra virgin olive oil and sprinkle with flaky sea salt. Any leftovers will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days.

Serves: 3

When it comes to the food and wellness department, Two Raw Sisters (Margo and Rosa Flanagan) is all about creating healthy, happy, sustainable lifestyles that you can maintain forever. Discover more at Tworawsisters.com or follow on Instagram @tworawsisters