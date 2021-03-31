Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Spinach risotto

for 4 people
Spinach risotto

Jan Bilton
By:

Ingredients

5 cupschicken stock
2 Tbspolive oil
1onion, diced
1¼ cupsarborio rice
400gspinach, washed and chopped
¾ cupfinely grated parmesan cheese
freshly ground salt and pepper to taste

Directions

  1. Bring the chicken stock to the boil.
  2. Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large non-stick frying pan. Sauté the onion until softened. Add the rice and stir until coated in oil, toasted and fragrant.
  3. Add the boiling stock a half cup at a time stirring until it has been absorbed by the rice before adding the next 1/2 cup. Cook until the rice is tender about 18 minutes in total. The consistency should still be a little runny, not solid. Stir in the spinach and cook until warm. Remove from the heat and stir in the parmesan.
  4. Great topped with extra grated parmesan and a drizzle of olive oil.

Collections you may like

Make ahead dinners
Eatwell

Make ahead dinners

Quick Read

Get ahead by making these recipes and freezing - then all you have to do is reheat.

Healthy baking
Eatwell

Healthy baking

Quick Read

Get inspired with our favourite baking recipes made with nutritious ingredients.

Recipes supplied by