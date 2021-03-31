Spinach risotto

Ingredients
|5 cups
|chicken stock
|2 Tbsp
|olive oil
|1
|onion, diced
|1¼ cups
|arborio rice
|400g
|spinach, washed and chopped
|¾ cup
|finely grated parmesan cheese
|freshly ground salt and pepper to taste
Directions
- Bring the chicken stock to the boil.
- Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large non-stick frying pan. Sauté the onion until softened. Add the rice and stir until coated in oil, toasted and fragrant.
- Add the boiling stock a half cup at a time stirring until it has been absorbed by the rice before adding the next 1/2 cup. Cook until the rice is tender about 18 minutes in total. The consistency should still be a little runny, not solid. Stir in the spinach and cook until warm. Remove from the heat and stir in the parmesan.
- Great topped with extra grated parmesan and a drizzle of olive oil.