Spinach risotto

Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large non-stick frying pan. Sauté the onion until softened. Add the rice and stir until coated in oil, toasted and fragrant.

Add the boiling stock a half cup at a time stirring until it has been absorbed by the rice before adding the next 1/2 cup. Cook until the rice is tender about 18 minutes in total. The consistency should still be a little runny, not solid. Stir in the spinach and cook until warm. Remove from the heat and stir in the parmesan.