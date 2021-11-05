Spiced salmon with citrus yoghurt

For the spice mix
|1
|Garlic clove, crushed
|1 Tbsp
|Thyme leaves
|1 Tbsp
|Rosemary, chopped leaves
|½ Tbsp
|Dried oregano
|1 Tbsp
|Paprika
|½ Tbsp
|Cumin seeds
|½ tsp
|Flaky sea salt
For the salmon and greens
|4
|Boneless salmon fillets, skin on, about 150g each, cut from the thickest part of a side of salmon (Main)
|1 dash
|Oil, for pan frying
|1 cup
|Greek-style plain yoghurt, unsweetened
|1
|Orange, finely grated zest only
|1
|Lime, finely grated zest only
|1
|Lime, in wedges, for squeezing
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Directions
- Combine all the spice mix ingredients together in a small bowl.
- Coat the salmon flesh in spice mix.
- Heat a dash of oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Place in the salmon fillets, skin side down, and pan-fry for 2-3 minutes. Turn salmon and pan-fry for another 2 minutes, or until the salmon is cooked to your liking.
- In a small bowl, mix together the yoghurt and orange and lime zest.
- Serve salmon with the citrus yoghurt, lime wedges and a salad of sliced avocado, watercress, shredded apple and a little fresh dill. Very thinly sliced fennel bulb is great too.