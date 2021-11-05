Voyager 2021 media awards
Spiced salmon with citrus yoghurt

for 4 people
Tam West

By
Food writer and stylist.

For the spice mix

1Garlic clove, crushed
1 TbspThyme leaves
1 TbspRosemary, chopped leaves
½ TbspDried oregano
1 TbspPaprika
½ TbspCumin seeds
½ tspFlaky sea salt

For the salmon and greens

4Boneless salmon fillets, skin on, about 150g each, cut from the thickest part of a side of salmon (Main)
1 dashOil, for pan frying
1 cupGreek-style plain yoghurt, unsweetened
1Orange, finely grated zest only
1Lime, finely grated zest only
1Lime, in wedges, for squeezing

Directions

  1. Combine all the spice mix ingredients together in a small bowl.
  2. Coat the salmon flesh in spice mix.
  3. Heat a dash of oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Place in the salmon fillets, skin side down, and pan-fry for 2-3 minutes. Turn salmon and pan-fry for another 2 minutes, or until the salmon is cooked to your liking.
  4. In a small bowl, mix together the yoghurt and orange and lime zest.
  5. Serve salmon with the citrus yoghurt, lime wedges and a salad of sliced avocado, watercress, shredded apple and a little fresh dill. Very thinly sliced fennel bulb is great too.

