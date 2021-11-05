Spiced salmon with citrus yoghurt

Combine all the spice mix ingredients together in a small bowl.

Coat the salmon flesh in spice mix.

Heat a dash of oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Place in the salmon fillets, skin side down, and pan-fry for 2-3 minutes. Turn salmon and pan-fry for another 2 minutes, or until the salmon is cooked to your liking.

In a small bowl, mix together the yoghurt and orange and lime zest.