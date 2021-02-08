Website of the Year

Recipes

Smoked mackerel paté

Makes: 1 cup
Smoked mackerel paté

Mackerel Pate with ciabatta. Photo / Babiche Martens.

Use this paté as a base for a sandwich with crunchy cos lettuce, try it in a roulade or add a bowl of it to a cheese platter. The key is fresh, moist smoked fish. Keep it simple as I have done here or add capers, dill or even a few chopped green olives to change it up.

Ingredients

150gflaked fresh smoked mackerel, bones removed
100gcream cheese
Zest and juiceof ½ lemon
Salt and pepperto taste
Ciabatta breadtoasted
Chopped parsleyto garnish
Sliced mixedcherry tomatoes and lemon wedges

Directions

  1. Into a food processor place the mackerel, cream cheese and lemon, blitzing until almost smooth. Season with salt and pepper.
  2. To serve, spread generously on toasted ciabatta and top with a sprinkle of parsley, sliced tomatoes, and lemon wedges.

