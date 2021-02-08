Smoked mackerel paté

Use this paté as a base for a sandwich with crunchy cos lettuce, try it in a roulade or add a bowl of it to a cheese platter. The key is fresh, moist smoked fish. Keep it simple as I have done here or add capers, dill or even a few chopped green olives to change it up.
Ingredients
|150g
|flaked fresh smoked mackerel, bones removed
|100g
|cream cheese
|Zest and juice
|of ½ lemon
|Salt and pepper
|to taste
|Ciabatta bread
|toasted
|Chopped parsley
|to garnish
|Sliced mixed
|cherry tomatoes and lemon wedges
Directions
- Into a food processor place the mackerel, cream cheese and lemon, blitzing until almost smooth. Season with salt and pepper.
- To serve, spread generously on toasted ciabatta and top with a sprinkle of parsley, sliced tomatoes, and lemon wedges.