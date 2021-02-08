Smoked mackerel paté

Mackerel Pate with ciabatta. Photo / Babiche Martens.

Use this paté as a base for a sandwich with crunchy cos lettuce, try it in a roulade or add a bowl of it to a cheese platter. The key is fresh, moist smoked fish. Keep it simple as I have done here or add capers, dill or even a few chopped green olives to change it up.

Ingredients

150g flaked fresh smoked mackerel, bones removed 100g cream cheese Zest and juice of ½ lemon Salt and pepper to taste Ciabatta bread toasted Chopped parsley to garnish Sliced mixed cherry tomatoes and lemon wedges

Directions