Smashed tomatoes with semi-roasted tomato dressing and salmoriglio

for 6 people
Smashed tomatoes with semi-roasted tomato dressing and salmoriglio

Tamara West

Kathy Paterson
By
Kathy Paterson

Food writer and stylist.

Simply serve very ripe tomatoes on bruschetta or slice thinly and serve with the sauces as a side dish with beef, lamb or fish steaks. The salmoriglio can be brushed on the fish steaks before cooking. Brown the fish steaks quickly on both sides, then brush with salmoriglio.

Semi-roasted tomato dressing

8Tomatoes, semi-roasted (Main)
1Garlic clove
1 TbspRed wine vinegar
6 TbspExtra virgin olive oil

Salmoriglio (oregano sauce)

¼ cupLemon juice
2Garlic cloves, crushed, use more if required.
½ tspSalt
¼ tspFreshly ground black pepper
1 TbspFresh oregano, roughly chopped, use more if required (Main)
¼ cupExtra virgin olive oil

Bruschetta

1 loafCiabatta bread, day-old, sliced
1Garlic clove, cut in half
1Tomato, very ripe, use half tomato per slice of bread

Directions

  1. For the semi-roasted tomato dressing: Place tomatoes and garlic in a food processor and process until roughly chopped. Add vinegar and oil and process until smooth. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Pour into a clean jar and keep in the refrigerator.
  2. For the salmoriglio (oregano sauce): in a small bowl, place the lemon juice, garlic, salt, pepper and oregano. Beat with a fork until well combined then add the olive oil in a thin, steady stream, beating well with the fork as you go to achieve a thick sauce. (A mortar and pestle or mini food processor works well here too). If sauce is too tart add more salt and/or oil.
  3. For the bruschetta: preheat the grill. Grill the ciabatta slices until golden, then rub each slice all over with garlic.
  4. Squeeze the cut side of the tomatoes over grilled ciabatta slices, skin and all (or chop or slice very thinly). Drizzle with the sauce of your choice or both and serve.

