Smashed tomatoes with semi-roasted tomato dressing and salmoriglio

For the semi-roasted tomato dressing: Place tomatoes and garlic in a food processor and process until roughly chopped. Add vinegar and oil and process until smooth. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Pour into a clean jar and keep in the refrigerator.

For the salmoriglio (oregano sauce): in a small bowl, place the lemon juice, garlic, salt, pepper and oregano. Beat with a fork until well combined then add the olive oil in a thin, steady stream, beating well with the fork as you go to achieve a thick sauce. (A mortar and pestle or mini food processor works well here too). If sauce is too tart add more salt and/or oil.

For the bruschetta: preheat the grill. Grill the ciabatta slices until golden, then rub each slice all over with garlic.