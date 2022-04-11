Roasted rolled loin pork with gravy

Tam West

Pork, fennel and lemon are a classic combination and it’s not hard to see why — they are delicious together. Usually a rolled loin of pork is sold rolled and tied, so to season the flesh of the pork you will need to untie and then tie again with kitchen string.

Leave rolled pork loin overnight in the fridge, uncovered, to allow the pork skin to really dry out which will give you great crackling when roasted. Sitting the pork on a rack during cooking also helps with the crackling.

Alternatively, you can sit the pork on a few root vegetables to elevate it. These root vegetables can be left in when you make the gravy and then strained out. They will have done their job and lost all their flavour and texture.

This recipe is great accompanied by Kathy's potato and fennel gratin with roasted shallots and sweet stem broccoli and followed by raspberry and champagne syllabub or fresh pineapple with cardamom.

For the pork

2 kgs Pork loin, use up to 2.2kg, skin well scored, at room temperature (Main) 2 Lemons, for zest only 3 Fennel fronds, reserved from the potato and fennel gratin (see above for a link to the recipe) 1 dash Olive oil, for drizzling 1 splash Apple cider vinegar 1 tsp Sea salt flakes

For the gravy

2 Tbsp Flour 2 cups Chicken stock, hot, or more if needed

Directions

To make the pork

Heat the oven to high (230-240C). Sit a wire rack over a roasting dish. Place the pork, skin-side-down, on a chopping board. Using a fine grater, grate the lemon zest over the pork flesh and scatter over a few fennel fronds. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper and drizzle with a little olive oil. Roll the pork up and secure with kitchen string (3-4cm intervals apart). Rub the scored skin with a splash of vinegar, then rub with a little oil followed by the sea salt flakes.. Sit pork on the wire rack. Place in the oven and roast for 20 minutes, then reduce the oven temperature to 180C and roast for 1 hour. To test whether the pork is cooked, insert a skewer into the thickest part of the loin, the juices should run clear. Remove pork from the oven, place on a warmed plate and keep warm. Leave to rest while you make the gravy.

To make the gravy

Pour the fat left in the roasting dish into a jug, leaving about 2-3 tablespoons in the dish. Stir in the flour and place over heat. Cook until the flour colours a little, then pour in the stock or vegetable water. Stir over heat until you have gravy with a syrupy consistency and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Strain hot gravy into a warmed jug or gravy boat.