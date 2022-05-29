Roasted cauliflower and chipotle soup

Preheat the oven to 220°C.

Place the cauli florets in a roasting pan with 2 tablespoons of olive oil, the chipotle and thyme. Toss together well. Roast for 10 mins or until tender. Discard the thyme.

Heat the remaining oil in a saucepan. Sauté the onion on medium until softened. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Stir in most of the cauliflower, reserving 4-8 pieces for garnishing.

Add the stock to the pan and bring to a simmer. Cook for 10 minutes.

Purée the soup until smooth using a stick blender or food processor. Stir in the cream. Add extra stock if too thick.