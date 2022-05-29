Roasted cauliflower and chipotle soup

Ingredients
|1
|large cauliflower (1.6kg), trimmed and cut into florets
|3 Tbsp
|olive oil, plus extra for garnishing
|1 tsp
|ground chipotle
|4 sprigs
|thyme
|1
|onion, diced
|1 clove
|garlic, crushed
|4 cups
|vegetable or chicken stock
|½ cup
|cream
|¼ cup
|finely chopped parsley
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 220°C.
- Place the cauli florets in a roasting pan with 2 tablespoons of olive oil, the chipotle and thyme. Toss together well. Roast for 10 mins or until tender. Discard the thyme.
- Heat the remaining oil in a saucepan. Sauté the onion on medium until softened. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Stir in most of the cauliflower, reserving 4-8 pieces for garnishing.
- Add the stock to the pan and bring to a simmer. Cook for 10 minutes.
- Purée the soup until smooth using a stick blender or food processor. Stir in the cream. Add extra stock if too thick.
- Ladle into bowls and top with the reserved cauliflower, parsley and an extra drizzle of olive oil.
- Serves: 4