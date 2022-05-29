Voyager 2021 media awards
Roasted cauliflower and chipotle soup

Roasted cauliflower and chipotle soup. Recipe & photo / Jan Bilton

Jan Bilton
By
Jan Bilton

Food writer and cookbook author.

Ingredients

1large cauliflower (1.6kg), trimmed and cut into florets
3 Tbspolive oil, plus extra for garnishing
1 tspground chipotle
4 sprigsthyme
1onion, diced
1 clovegarlic, crushed
4 cupsvegetable or chicken stock
½ cupcream
¼ cupfinely chopped parsley

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 220°C.
  2. Place the cauli florets in a roasting pan with 2 tablespoons of olive oil, the chipotle and thyme. Toss together well. Roast for 10 mins or until tender. Discard the thyme.
  3. Heat the remaining oil in a saucepan. Sauté the onion on medium until softened. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Stir in most of the cauliflower, reserving 4-8 pieces for garnishing.
  4. Add the stock to the pan and bring to a simmer. Cook for 10 minutes.
  5. Purée the soup until smooth using a stick blender or food processor. Stir in the cream. Add extra stock if too thick.
  6. Ladle into bowls and top with the reserved cauliflower, parsley and an extra drizzle of olive oil.
  1. Serves: 4

