Raspberry & white chocolate slice

Jan Bilton
Free-flow frozen raspberries can replace fresh but ensure they are thawed in the fridge and gently patted dry. Store in the fridge. Makes about 24 pieces.

Ingredients

1½ sheetsready-rolled sweet short pastry
500gcrème fraiche
100gcaster sugar
1 cupground almonds
2large eggs
250graspberries (preferably fresh)
100gwhite chocolate, coarsely chopped

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.
  2. Trim the pastry to fit the base of a 30cm x 20cm slice pan. Press the edges together to join. Lightly prick the pastry with a fork every 5cm. Top with a sheet of foil pressing down gently. Bake for 15 minutes, remove the foil and bake for a further 5-10 minutes, until golden. Cool.
  3. Reduce the heat to 170°C.
  4. Beat the crème fraiche, caster sugar, ground almonds and eggs in a bowl until well mixed. Fold in the raspberries and white chocolate.
  5. Pour evenly over the pastry base. Bake for 25-30 minutes until just set and lightly golden. Turn the oven off, open the door and leave to cool.
  6. Chill then cut into bars or squares.

