Raspberry & white chocolate slice

Free-flow frozen raspberries can replace fresh but ensure they are thawed in the fridge and gently patted dry. Store in the fridge. Makes about 24 pieces.
Ingredients
|1½ sheets
|ready-rolled sweet short pastry
|500g
|crème fraiche
|100g
|caster sugar
|1 cup
|ground almonds
|2
|large eggs
|250g
|raspberries (preferably fresh)
|100g
|white chocolate, coarsely chopped
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 180°C.
- Trim the pastry to fit the base of a 30cm x 20cm slice pan. Press the edges together to join. Lightly prick the pastry with a fork every 5cm. Top with a sheet of foil pressing down gently. Bake for 15 minutes, remove the foil and bake for a further 5-10 minutes, until golden. Cool.
- Reduce the heat to 170°C.
- Beat the crème fraiche, caster sugar, ground almonds and eggs in a bowl until well mixed. Fold in the raspberries and white chocolate.
- Pour evenly over the pastry base. Bake for 25-30 minutes until just set and lightly golden. Turn the oven off, open the door and leave to cool.
- Chill then cut into bars or squares.