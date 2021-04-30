Raspberry & white chocolate slice

Preheat the oven to 180°C.

Trim the pastry to fit the base of a 30cm x 20cm slice pan. Press the edges together to join. Lightly prick the pastry with a fork every 5cm. Top with a sheet of foil pressing down gently. Bake for 15 minutes, remove the foil and bake for a further 5-10 minutes, until golden. Cool.

Reduce the heat to 170°C.

Beat the crème fraiche, caster sugar, ground almonds and eggs in a bowl until well mixed. Fold in the raspberries and white chocolate.

Pour evenly over the pastry base. Bake for 25-30 minutes until just set and lightly golden. Turn the oven off, open the door and leave to cool.