Raspberry and strawberry cream

Fast, fabulous and popular with young and old, but be sure to sieve the berries otherwise you will end up with a mouthful of raspberry seeds.

Ingredients

1 punnet Strawberries (Main) 2 punnets Raspberries, 125g each punnet (Main) 250 g Mascarpone 3 Tbsp Caster sugar

Directions

Process 1 punnet raspberries and the strawberries in a food processor, then sieve into a bowl. Whisk in the mascarpone and sugar. Divide the cream between 4 glasses, small dessert bowls or even small jam jars and chill overnight or for a few hours before serving. When you are ready to serve, top each cream with the remaining raspberries.

Make a change

To turn this cream into a fruit fool, halve the amount of mascarpone and fold through ½ cup homemade or store-bought custard, giving a marbling effect.