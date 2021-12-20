Voyager 2021 media awards
Raspberry and strawberry cream

Kathy Paterson
By
Kathy Paterson

Food writer and stylist.

Fast, fabulous and popular with young and old, but be sure to sieve the berries otherwise you will end up with a mouthful of raspberry seeds.

Ingredients

1 punnetStrawberries (Main)
2 punnetsRaspberries, 125g each punnet (Main)
250 gMascarpone
3 TbspCaster sugar

Directions

  1. Process 1 punnet raspberries and the strawberries in a food processor, then sieve into a bowl.
  2. Whisk in the mascarpone and sugar. Divide the cream between 4 glasses, small dessert bowls or even small jam jars and chill overnight or for a few hours before serving.
  3. When you are ready to serve, top each cream with the remaining raspberries.

Make a change

To turn this cream into a fruit fool, halve the amount of mascarpone and fold through ½ cup homemade or store-bought custard, giving a marbling effect.

