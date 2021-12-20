Raspberry and strawberry cream

Fast, fabulous and popular with young and old, but be sure to sieve the berries otherwise you will end up with a mouthful of raspberry seeds.
Ingredients
|1 punnet
|Strawberries (Main)
|2 punnets
|Raspberries, 125g each punnet (Main)
|250 g
|Mascarpone
|3 Tbsp
|Caster sugar
Directions
- Process 1 punnet raspberries and the strawberries in a food processor, then sieve into a bowl.
- Whisk in the mascarpone and sugar. Divide the cream between 4 glasses, small dessert bowls or even small jam jars and chill overnight or for a few hours before serving.
- When you are ready to serve, top each cream with the remaining raspberries.
Make a change
To turn this cream into a fruit fool, halve the amount of mascarpone and fold through ½ cup homemade or store-bought custard, giving a marbling effect.