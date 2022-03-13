Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Old-school tomato chutney

Makes: 3-4 small jars

Fiona Andersen

Kathy Paterson
By
Kathy Paterson

Food writer and stylist.

Keep this in the fridge to bring out with cheese and bread or leftover cold meat.

Ingredients

1 kgTomatoes, ripe, cored and chopped (Main)
1Apple, peeled and chopped
1Onion, chopped
½ cupRaisins, I use the jumbo raisins
2 TbspMalt vinegar
1 ¼ cupsSoft brown sugar
1 ½ tspMild curry powder
1 ½ tspMustard powder
1 TbspFlaky sea salt
1 ½ tspCornflour, for thickening

Directions

  1. Place the tomatoes, apple, onion, raisins, vinegar, sugar, curry powder, mustard powder and salt in a medium-sized saucepan and stir over a low heat until the sugar dissolves.
  2. Increase the heat and bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and cook, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is thick — about 40 minutes.
  3. Mix the cornflour with a little cold water, stir into the chutney and cook a further 10 minutes.
  4. Cool, then pour into sterilised jars.

Cook's notes

  • To test whether the chutney is ready, press the back of a metal spoon in the mixture; if a pool of liquid forms in the spoon, cook a little more.
  • As you are stirring the mixture, you can remove any large shards of tomato skin that come to the surface.
  • Add a fresh chilli and remove once the chutney is cooked.

Collections you may like

Tomato recipes
Eatwell

Tomato recipes

Quick Read

Got tomatoes piling up? Get through the glut with our collection of tomato recipes

Recipes supplied by