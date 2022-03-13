Old-school tomato chutney

Keep this in the fridge to bring out with cheese and bread or leftover cold meat.
Ingredients
|1 kg
|Tomatoes, ripe, cored and chopped (Main)
|1
|Apple, peeled and chopped
|1
|Onion, chopped
|½ cup
|Raisins, I use the jumbo raisins
|2 Tbsp
|Malt vinegar
|1 ¼ cups
|Soft brown sugar
|1 ½ tsp
|Mild curry powder
|1 ½ tsp
|Mustard powder
|1 Tbsp
|Flaky sea salt
|1 ½ tsp
|Cornflour, for thickening
Directions
- Place the tomatoes, apple, onion, raisins, vinegar, sugar, curry powder, mustard powder and salt in a medium-sized saucepan and stir over a low heat until the sugar dissolves.
- Increase the heat and bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and cook, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is thick — about 40 minutes.
- Mix the cornflour with a little cold water, stir into the chutney and cook a further 10 minutes.
- Cool, then pour into sterilised jars.
Cook's notes
- To test whether the chutney is ready, press the back of a metal spoon in the mixture; if a pool of liquid forms in the spoon, cook a little more.
- As you are stirring the mixture, you can remove any large shards of tomato skin that come to the surface.
- Add a fresh chilli and remove once the chutney is cooked.