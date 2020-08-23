Lamb leg in red wine

Preheat the oven to 170°C.

Cut the onion into quarters — no need to peel. Cut the bulbs of garlic in half crosswise — no need to peel.

Place in a large roasting pan to form a bed for the lamb. Top with half the rosemary. Place the lamb on top. Sprinkle with the salt and pepper and top with the remaining rosemary. Add the wine and stock to the pan. Cover the pan with foil.

Cook for 2 hours. Remove the foil and bake for another 1 1/2 hours or until cooked to your preference, basting occasionally.

Remove the lamb to a warm platter. Cover with foil and a heavy towel to keep warm.