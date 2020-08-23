Lamb leg in red wine

Great served with baked kumara and steamed broccoli tossed in a little butter, lemon juice and finely grated lemon rind.
Ingredients
|1
|Large red onion
|2 blocks
|Garlic bulbs
|6 sprigs
|Fresh rosemary
|2 ⅔ kgs
|Lamb leg (Main)
|1 Tbsp
|Flaky sea salt
|1 pinch
|freshly cracked black pepper
|750 ml
|Dry red wine (Main)
|1 cup
|Beef stock
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 170°C.
- Cut the onion into quarters — no need to peel. Cut the bulbs of garlic in half crosswise — no need to peel.
- Place in a large roasting pan to form a bed for the lamb. Top with half the rosemary. Place the lamb on top. Sprinkle with the salt and pepper and top with the remaining rosemary. Add the wine and stock to the pan. Cover the pan with foil.
- Cook for 2 hours. Remove the foil and bake for another 1 1/2 hours or until cooked to your preference, basting occasionally.
- Remove the lamb to a warm platter. Cover with foil and a heavy towel to keep warm.
- Mash the onion mixture in the pan to extract as much flavour as possible. Pour through a strainer into a saucepan. Simmer for 5 minutes. If preferred, thicken with 2 tablespoons each of flour and soft butter creamed together. Serve with the lamb.