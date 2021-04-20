Website of the Year

Kumara & miso soup

for 4 people
Jan Bilton
Ingredients

1 Tbspolive oil
6spring onions, finely chopped
1 Tbspfinely grated root ginger
2 clovesgarlic, finely chopped
1 Tbspwhite miso
1 tsp eachground turmeric, honey
500gkumara, peeled and chopped
4 cupsvegetable stock

Directions

  1. Heat 2 teaspoons of the oil in a medium-large saucepan. Gently cook half the spring onions, plus the ginger and garlic for 5 minutes or until soft. Add the miso, turmeric, honey, kumara and vegetable stock. Cover and simmer for 25-30 minutes or until the kumara is soft.
  2. Remove from the heat. Using a stick blender, purée until smooth. Keep warm.
  3. Heat the remaining oil in a small frying pan and gently cook the remaining spring onions, until softened. Serve the soup topped with the spring onions.

