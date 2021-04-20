Kumara & miso soup

Ingredients
|1 Tbsp
|olive oil
|6
|spring onions, finely chopped
|1 Tbsp
|finely grated root ginger
|2 cloves
|garlic, finely chopped
|1 Tbsp
|white miso
|1 tsp each
|ground turmeric, honey
|500g
|kumara, peeled and chopped
|4 cups
|vegetable stock
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Directions
- Heat 2 teaspoons of the oil in a medium-large saucepan. Gently cook half the spring onions, plus the ginger and garlic for 5 minutes or until soft. Add the miso, turmeric, honey, kumara and vegetable stock. Cover and simmer for 25-30 minutes or until the kumara is soft.
- Remove from the heat. Using a stick blender, purée until smooth. Keep warm.
- Heat the remaining oil in a small frying pan and gently cook the remaining spring onions, until softened. Serve the soup topped with the spring onions.