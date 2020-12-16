French yule log

I garnished the log with fresh cherries and red currants, mini meringues and sifted icing sugar. The log can be filled and frozen for up to 2 months.
Ingredients
Log
|175g
|dark chocolate, chopped
|1/4 cup
|cream
|5
|eggs, separated
|1 cup
|caster sugar
Filling
|3/4 cup
|cream
|2 Tbsp
|icing sugar
|1 cup
|pitted cherries, optional
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease and line a 23cm x 33cm sponge roll pan.
- Melt the chocolate in the 1/4 cup of cream over hot — not boiling — water. Beat, until smooth. Beat the egg yolks and caster sugar in a large bowl until thick. Fold the chocolate mixture into the egg mixture.
- With clean beaters, whip the egg whites, until stiff. Fold into the chocolate mixture. Pour into the prepared sponge roll pan. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until a fine skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean.
- Remove from the oven, place the pan on a rack and cover with a clean cloth. Cool for a few minutes. Turn out onto a sheet of baking or waxed paper that has been lightly dusted with icing sugar. Cool completely.
- To make the filling, whip the cream and icing sugar together, until stiff peaks form. Spread the cherries over the roll — if using —then cover with cream. Carefully roll up using the baking paper to help roll it firmly. Lift onto a serving dish with a wide spatula.