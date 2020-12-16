Website of the Year

for 8 people
French yule log

Jan Bilton
By:

I garnished the log with fresh cherries and red currants, mini meringues and sifted icing sugar. The log can be filled and frozen for up to 2 months.

Ingredients

Log

175gdark chocolate, chopped
1/4 cupcream
5eggs, separated
1 cupcaster sugar

Filling

3/4 cupcream
2 Tbspicing sugar
1 cuppitted cherries, optional

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease and line a 23cm x 33cm sponge roll pan.
  2. Melt the chocolate in the 1/4 cup of cream over hot — not boiling — water. Beat, until smooth. Beat the egg yolks and caster sugar in a large bowl until thick. Fold the chocolate mixture into the egg mixture.
  3. With clean beaters, whip the egg whites, until stiff. Fold into the chocolate mixture. Pour into the prepared sponge roll pan. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until a fine skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean.
  4. Remove from the oven, place the pan on a rack and cover with a clean cloth. Cool for a few minutes. Turn out onto a sheet of baking or waxed paper that has been lightly dusted with icing sugar. Cool completely.
  5. To make the filling, whip the cream and icing sugar together, until stiff peaks form. Spread the cherries over the roll — if using —then cover with cream. Carefully roll up using the baking paper to help roll it firmly. Lift onto a serving dish with a wide spatula.

