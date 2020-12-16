French yule log

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease and line a 23cm x 33cm sponge roll pan.

Melt the chocolate in the 1/4 cup of cream over hot — not boiling — water. Beat, until smooth. Beat the egg yolks and caster sugar in a large bowl until thick. Fold the chocolate mixture into the egg mixture.

With clean beaters, whip the egg whites, until stiff. Fold into the chocolate mixture. Pour into the prepared sponge roll pan. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until a fine skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean.

Remove from the oven, place the pan on a rack and cover with a clean cloth. Cool for a few minutes. Turn out onto a sheet of baking or waxed paper that has been lightly dusted with icing sugar. Cool completely.