French peppered pâté

Photo / Jan Bilton

I'm a great devotee of French cuisine and the respect that the French people have for food. So most years my husband and I hold a soirée — either drinks or dinner — for friends on or around the 14th of July. Pâté is our favourite starter as it can be prepared well ahead and even frozen for several months. The origin of pâté is rooted in northern and central European cuisines. In the Middle Ages, it was a staple food for farmers — pâté evolved as an economical and tasty way to use all the animal from head to tail. Today pâté remains a mainstay of the French diet. According to the latest statistics, 68 per cent of French people eat pâté at least once a month.

Ingredients

2 Tbsp olive oil 1 large onion, diced 3 cloves garlic, crushed 1 tsp dried thyme or mixed herbs 500g chicken livers, washed and dried ¼ cup brandy To taste salt and freshly ground black pepper 200g cold butter, diced To garnish generous amounts of freshly ground black pepper

Directions