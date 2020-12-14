Festive tart

The Raw Sisters festibe berry tart. Photo by Margo Flanagan

A beautiful, refreshing way to end your big Christmas Day feast, this tart is easy to whip together. The best thing about it is the main part can be made in advance. Fruit spiked with rum gives the simple base of creamy vanilla ice cream an added sense of decadence. And don't worry, this fruit mix is raisin-free for all the traditional fruit mince haters out there.

The caramel sauce is an absolute winner and works with lots of dishes. We recommend you make a big jar before you go on holiday because you'll want to put it on everything! Plus it lasts in the fridge for three weeks. Merry Christmas and we hope this tart will bring you lots of joy around the table.

Serves 8-10

Gingerbread base

11/2 cup rolled oats 1/4 cup dried coconut 1/2 cup walnuts 3 Tbsp maple syrup 1-2 Tbsp coconut oil, melted 11/2 tsp ginger 1 pinch salt

Spiked fruit ice cream

1/4 cup dried cranberries, roughly chopped 1⁄4 cup dried apricots 3 dried figs, roughly chopped 1 ripe banana, mashed 2 Tbsp whiskey or bourbon (optional) Juice of an orange 1 pinch salt 1L good quality vanilla ice cream

Caramel sauce

1⁄4 cup water 2 Tbsp coconut or greek yoghurt 1⁄4 cup coconut sugar 1 tsp arrowroot or corn-starch 1⁄2 tsp salt

To serve

Summer berries

Directions

For the base place the rolled oats, coconut and walnuts in a blender. Blend just past a flour so some of the fat from the nuts and coconut start to release (i.e. a flour that looks crumbly) Add the remaining base ingredients and blend until everything is well combined. Line a 23cm tart tin with baking paper. Place the base dough into the tin and press up the sides and evenly on the base. Set aside. For the ice cream, make the spiked fruit first. In a medium sized bowl, place cranberries, apricots, figs, banana, whisky, orange and salt andmix until well combined. Add the ice cream into the fruit mixture and mix again until the fruit is well distributed throughout the ice cream. Pour the spiked fruit ice cream into the base. Place in the freezer to set for 2-4 hours — it will last 6 months in the freezer, undecorated. When you are ready to serve the tart, make the caramel sauce. Place the coconut milk, coconut sugar, corn starch and salt in a small pot. Heat over a medium heat until you reach a boil. Once at a boil leave it boiling for 30 seconds. Take it off the heat and stir for 20-40 seconds until you have a thick but still pourable dark caramel. Pour into a jug or cup and let it cool until it's at room temperature. 11 Take the tart out of the freezer and spread half of the caramel on to the tart. Evenly spread it out to 2cm from edge. Add your favourite summer berries on top and drizzle some extra caramel sauce over the berries. Serve with the remaining caramel sauce.

NOTE:

The caramel sauce will last in a jar in the fridge for up to two weeks or it freezes really well for up to six months.