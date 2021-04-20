Ingredients
|1
|cooked duck (you can buy them cooked from select Asian food stores
|4 cups
|chicken stock
|1 cup
|water
|4 cloves
|garlic, chopped
|8
|thin slices root ginger
|1½
|cooked rice
|400g
|Shanghai cabbage leaves, thinly sliced
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Directions
- Remove the cooked duck flesh and shred to make 1½ cups.
- Place the carcass and scraps in a large saucepan and add the chicken stock, water, garlic and ginger. Cover and simmer for 25 minutes then strain.
- Return to the saucepan and add the rice. Simmer, stirring, for 2-3 minutes. Add the thinly sliced Shanghai cabbage leaves and shredded duck and simmer gently for 5 minutes.