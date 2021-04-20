Website of the Year

Recipes

Duck soup

for 4 people


Jan Bilton
By:

Ingredients

1cooked duck (you can buy them cooked from select Asian food stores
4 cupschicken stock
1 cupwater
4 clovesgarlic, chopped
8thin slices root ginger
cooked rice
400gShanghai cabbage leaves, thinly sliced

Directions

  1. Remove the cooked duck flesh and shred to make 1½ cups.
  2. Place the carcass and scraps in a large saucepan and add the chicken stock, water, garlic and ginger. Cover and simmer for 25 minutes then strain.
  3. Return to the saucepan and add the rice. Simmer, stirring, for 2-3 minutes. Add the thinly sliced Shanghai cabbage leaves and shredded duck and simmer gently for 5 minutes.

