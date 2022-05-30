Coffee and hazelnut cake

Ingredients
|1½ cups
|self-raising flour
|1 Tbsp
|cocoa
|½ tsp
|baking soda
|1 cup
|caster sugar
|½ cup
|ground hazelnuts
|100g
|butter, melted
|3
|eggs
|½ cup
|strong coffee, cooled
|2 Tbsp
|yoghurt
|¼ cup
|chopped hazelnuts, to decorate
Icing
|20g
|butter, melted
|1 cup
|icing sugar
|1 Tbsp
|strong coffee
Directions
- Preheat an oven to 170C. Line a 20cm tin with baking paper.
- Sift the flour, cocoa, baking soda and sugar into a large bowl and add the hazelnuts.
- Combine the butter, eggs, coffee and yoghurt. Pour into the dry ingredients and combine. Pour into the tin and smooth the top. Bake for 45 minutes. Remove and cool.
- For the icing, place the butter in a bowl. Add icing sugar and coffee in two lots until smooth. Spread evenly over the cake and decorate with hazelnuts.