Coffee and hazelnut cake

for 8 people

Photo / Babiche Martens

Angela Casley
By
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

Ingredients

1½ cupsself-raising flour
1 Tbspcocoa
½ tspbaking soda
1 cupcaster sugar
½ cupground hazelnuts
100gbutter, melted
3eggs
½ cupstrong coffee, cooled
2 Tbspyoghurt
¼ cupchopped hazelnuts, to decorate

Icing

20gbutter, melted
1 cupicing sugar
1 Tbspstrong coffee

Directions

  1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Line a 20cm tin with baking paper.
  2. Sift the flour, cocoa, baking soda and sugar into a large bowl and add the hazelnuts.
  3. Combine the butter, eggs, coffee and yoghurt. Pour into the dry ingredients and combine. Pour into the tin and smooth the top. Bake for 45 minutes. Remove and cool.
  4. For the icing, place the butter in a bowl. Add icing sugar and coffee in two lots until smooth. Spread evenly over the cake and decorate with hazelnuts.

