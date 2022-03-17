Voyager 2021 media awards
Recipes

Chocolate Guinness brownies

30 min
Amanda Laird
Ingredients

¾ cupCocoa powder (Main)
1 cupFlour
½ tspSalt
100 gButter, (cubed)
300 gDark chocolate, (bitter)
5Eggs
1 cupCaster sugar
1 ¼ cupsGuinness beer

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 180C. Line a 20 x 30 cm slice tin or brownie pan.
  2. Sift the flour, cocoa and salt. Melt the butter and chocolate in a bowl over a saucepan of simmering water. Stir until melted then remove from the heat.
  3. Beat the eggs and sugar until pale and thick. Add the chocolate and mix until combined.
  4. Beat the sieved flour mixture into the chocolate with the Guinness (don't include the foam in the measurement). The mixture will be quite thin. Pour into the pan and bake for approximately 30 minutes. The brownie needs to be just cooked. Test with a skewer: it is ready when there are some crumbs still attached to the skewer. Leave to cool a little before cutting and serving with cream.

