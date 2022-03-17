Chocolate Guinness brownies

Sift the flour, cocoa and salt. Melt the butter and chocolate in a bowl over a saucepan of simmering water. Stir until melted then remove from the heat.

Beat the sieved flour mixture into the chocolate with the Guinness (don't include the foam in the measurement). The mixture will be quite thin. Pour into the pan and bake for approximately 30 minutes. The brownie needs to be just cooked. Test with a skewer: it is ready when there are some crumbs still attached to the skewer. Leave to cool a little before cutting and serving with cream.