Beans and greens

for 4 people
Kathy Paterson
Kathy Paterson

Food writer and stylist.

Serve with a meat casserole or with pan-fried sausages.

If using silverbeet, look for dark green leaves and strong white stems and store them chilled. Try cooking your silverbeet leaves until only just wilted for great texture.

Ingredients

2 TbspOlive oil
1 mediumOnion, finely chopped
2Garlic cloves, finely chopped
1 pinchDried chilli flakes
700 gSilver beet, ends trimmed (Main)
400 gCannellini beans, rinsed (Main)
1 cupChicken stock
1 pinchSalt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions

  1. Heat the olive oil a large shallow heavy-based saucepan over low heat. Add the onion, garlic and chilli flakes and cook until the onion is soft, about 7 minutes.
  2. Meanwhile, prepare the silver beet. Cut out the white stems and cut into thin pieces. Chop the green leaves. Add the silver beet to the saucepan, a handful at a time, cover and cook for 5 minutes. Remove the lid and cook a further 2 minutes.
  3. Add the cannellini beans with the stock. Stir and cook for 5 minutes and season.

See more of Kathy's winter vegetable recipes:

