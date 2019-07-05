Beans and greens

Serve with a meat casserole or with pan-fried sausages.
Ingredients
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1 medium
|Onion, finely chopped
|2
|Garlic cloves, finely chopped
|1 pinch
|Dried chilli flakes
|700 g
|Silver beet, ends trimmed (Main)
|400 g
|Cannellini beans, rinsed (Main)
|1 cup
|Chicken stock
|1 pinch
|Salt and freshly ground black pepper
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Directions
- Heat the olive oil a large shallow heavy-based saucepan over low heat. Add the onion, garlic and chilli flakes and cook until the onion is soft, about 7 minutes.
- Meanwhile, prepare the silver beet. Cut out the white stems and cut into thin pieces. Chop the green leaves. Add the silver beet to the saucepan, a handful at a time, cover and cook for 5 minutes. Remove the lid and cook a further 2 minutes.
- Add the cannellini beans with the stock. Stir and cook for 5 minutes and season.
See more of Kathy's winter vegetable recipes: