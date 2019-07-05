Beans and greens

Heat the olive oil a large shallow heavy-based saucepan over low heat. Add the onion, garlic and chilli flakes and cook until the onion is soft, about 7 minutes.

Meanwhile, prepare the silver beet. Cut out the white stems and cut into thin pieces. Chop the green leaves. Add the silver beet to the saucepan, a handful at a time, cover and cook for 5 minutes. Remove the lid and cook a further 2 minutes.