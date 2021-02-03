Barbecue pork leg and apricots

Place fennel in the base of the dish and top with pork. Score the skin with a sharp knife 1cm apart, rub with oil and sprinkle with salt. Place into a preheated oven for 30 minutes.

Add wine to the base of the pork, cover with tinfoil and cook for a further 2 hours. Remove the cover and add the apricots. Drizzle them with fennel oil and place back into the oven for 20 minutes until the apricots are squishy and juicy. Remove from the oven and let the pork sit for 10 minutes. Pull the pork into pieces with two forks.