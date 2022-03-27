The Bond Store's kawakawa gin, which comes with a rat trap and Pic's peanut butter bait. Photo / Supplied

We're increasingly conscientious about our consumer habits these days - and not a moment too soon. Whatever your moral jam - whether it's conservation, food waste or reducing your use of plastic, plenty of companies are on board with their desire to do better. Here are three New Zealand companies making a difference.

Nuts about kiwi

The Forest Lifeforce Restoration Trust was founded by Simon Hall, the owner of Kiwi-owned Tasti (maker of the glace cherries of your childhood, and now Snak Logs and Nut Bars). The project is NZ's largest private conservation project, with properties in the North, South and Stewart Islands. The largest of these is Maungataniwha in Hawke's Bay - more than 6000ha of native forest, home to kiwi, native bats, kākā, falcons, geckos and more. The trust is run with the financial backing of Tasti, and an army of volunteers who work to track kiwi, collect and protect eggs, and keep predators under control. And this year they're on track for a record-breaking year, with 95 eggs due to be released (up from last year's 54). Now every purchase of Tasti Nut Bars contributes 20c to the cause, increasing the trust's ability to fight for these precious taonga. Learn more about their work at forestlifeforce.org.nz

Tasti's Forest Lifeforce Restoration Trust is on track to release nearly 100 kiwi eggs this year. Photo / Supplied

Gin in a rat trap

Kapiti Coast's The Bond Store has released its new kawakawa gin in a charming gift box – we mean, rat trap. In a bid to get Kiwis mucking in with the fight against predators, each bottle of kawakawa gin comes in a rat trap tunnel, with a rat trap and a slug of Pic's peanut butter (hot tip for trappers: rats adore peanut butter!). DoC says rats, stoats and possums kill an extraordinary number of native birds each year – their estimates are around 25 million. The rat traps are made by a local not-for-profit community group, are pet safe, and can be laid in your backyard – along a fence line or a wall at ground level is a good spot. They're reusable – just add more peanut butter, and reset. Then reward yourself with a gin. Order at thebondstore.co.nz

Same-day delivery, no packaging

Auckland-based grocery store GoodFor has been offering packaging-free goods for five years now - all your pantry needs - such as flours, beans, spices, nuts, coffee beans and cleaning products - available without a piece of plastic in sight. Now they've launched a same-day delivery service for those based in Auckland. In order to adhere to their no-packaging principles, the rules are strict - if you want to refill your liquids, you'll still have to go in-store. But all dried goods, beauty products, snacks and more ordered by 12pm will be packaged (in compostable sealed bags) and sent to your house by the end of the day (and if your order is over $60, it's free of charge). Go to goodfor.co.nz to order.