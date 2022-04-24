Fresh hops on the vine. Photo / Supplied

Being in season can make a world of difference to whatever it is you are consuming. And that applies in spades to the hops in your beer. Normally, hops are picked, dried and stored to be used when required to add aroma and flavour to beer.

But once a year, at hop harvest time, many New Zealand brewers look to use them at their harvest-fresh best, planning meticulously to get the fragrant cones from the vine and into their beers as quickly as possible to lock in the flavour. Drink them while you can.

Garage Project One Day in March

Garage Project's projects are always much sought-after (see: the impossible to track down zero alcohol Tiny IPA). Their hazy IPA is loaded with Nelson sauvin and southern cross hops, and the resulting brew is brimming with green herbal notes, bright citrus, pine and tropical fruit flavours.

Parrotdog Bruce

Mixing the old with the new, Parrotdog's offering blends long-time favourite riwaka and the relatively new variety nectaron. The result is a juicy, mouth-filling hazy IPA giving beautiful vibes of apricot with a grapefruity bite of a finish. A great seasonal addition to their already-great Parrotdog Birdseye Hazy IPA.

Sawmill Fresh Hop Nectaron Hazy IPA

This hazy IPA is hopped solely with vine-fresh nectaron hops and is a little drier than the in-your-face juicier offerings normally associated with this style - soft on the palate but carrying peach, grape and spice. It is creamy, floral and finishes with a mild bitterness.