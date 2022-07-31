Testing 1, 2, 3... Auckland Restaurant Month menus to try

Poni, Commercial Bay. Photo / Supplied

Auckland's Restaurant Month is in its 12th year, and there'll be bargains had across the city throughout August. There are more than 100 menus and events happening – here are a selection of our favourites from the $25, $40 and $55+ menus.

Ghost Donkey's $25 two-course dinner

The neon-lit fantasia that is Ghost Donkey in downtown's Commercial Bay offers tequila and mezcals alongside tacos, Mexican fried chicken and house-made mole. Their first venue opened in NYC (you can find one in Las Vegas too) but it's easier to get a taste by heading downtown this month. During Restaurant Month, you can enjoy a two-course dinner of tortilla crisps and guacamole, followed by jackfruit, beef brisket, lamb birria and more options. Plus they're offering a $10 margarita to match.

ghostdonkey.nz

Ghost Donkey, Commercial Bay. Photo / Supplied

The Conservatory $40 for a two-course lunch with a glass of wine

At The Conservatory, you have options for a two-course lunch or dinner and a glass of wine. Start with breads and dips, then choose from vegan dumplings in broth, fish of the day, or these lush-looking Guinness beef cheeks. Choose a chilly day to make the most of the open fire, and treat yourself to a second glass, served from the "living bar" in the centre of the restaurant.

theconservatory.co.nz

The Conservatory, North Wharf. Photo / Supplied

Poni's $65 three-course meal

This is surely a dream date meal. Enjoy Poni for lunch or dinner, and choose your starter (fish tartare or a ham hock slider) and main (lamb shoulder or clams with crayfish bisque), before finishing with a dark chocolate fondant. Poni is the second New York import on our list (since our calendars have been a touch light on travel lately), and the menu is high-end Japanese- and Southeast Asian-inspired. There are gorgeous views out the bay windows too, which you can enjoy over lunch or as the sun sets – book accordingly.

poniakl.co.nz

Poni, Commercial Bay. Photo / Supplied

Browse the menus and make your Restaurant Month booking at

heartofthecity.co.nz/restaurant-month