Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Food News

Testing 1, 2, 3... Auckland Restaurant Month menus to try

Poni, Commercial Bay. Photo / Supplied

Maggie Wicks
By
Maggie Wicks

Food Editor and Writer

Auckland's Restaurant Month is in its 12th year, and there'll be bargains had across the city throughout August. There are more than 100 menus and events happening – here are a selection of our favourites from the $25, $40 and $55+ menus.

Ghost Donkey's $25 two-course dinner

The neon-lit fantasia that is Ghost Donkey in downtown's Commercial Bay offers tequila and mezcals alongside tacos, Mexican fried chicken and house-made mole. Their first venue opened in NYC (you can find one in Las Vegas too) but it's easier to get a taste by heading downtown this month. During Restaurant Month, you can enjoy a two-course dinner of tortilla crisps and guacamole, followed by jackfruit, beef brisket, lamb birria and more options. Plus they're offering a $10 margarita to match.

ghostdonkey.nz

Ghost Donkey, Commercial Bay. Photo / Supplied
Ghost Donkey, Commercial Bay. Photo / Supplied

The Conservatory $40 for a two-course lunch with a glass of wine

At The Conservatory, you have options for a two-course lunch or dinner and a glass of wine. Start with breads and dips, then choose from vegan dumplings in broth, fish of the day, or these lush-looking Guinness beef cheeks. Choose a chilly day to make the most of the open fire, and treat yourself to a second glass, served from the "living bar" in the centre of the restaurant.

theconservatory.co.nz

The Conservatory, North Wharf. Photo / Supplied
The Conservatory, North Wharf. Photo / Supplied

Read More

Poni's $65 three-course meal

This is surely a dream date meal. Enjoy Poni for lunch or dinner, and choose your starter (fish tartare or a ham hock slider) and main (lamb shoulder or clams with crayfish bisque), before finishing with a dark chocolate fondant. Poni is the second New York import on our list (since our calendars have been a touch light on travel lately), and the menu is high-end Japanese- and Southeast Asian-inspired. There are gorgeous views out the bay windows too, which you can enjoy over lunch or as the sun sets – book accordingly.

poniakl.co.nz

Poni, Commercial Bay. Photo / Supplied
Poni, Commercial Bay. Photo / Supplied

Browse the menus and make your Restaurant Month booking at

heartofthecity.co.nz/restaurant-month

Collections you may like

Recipes supplied by