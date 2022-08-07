In my kitchen with... Kinloch Manor head chef Norka Mella Munoz

Chef Norka Mella Munoz. Photo / Val Burns

The borders are open, and Norka Mella Munoz, head chef at Kinloch Manor & Villas in Taupo can't wait to welcome back international visitors. "I am looking forward to showcasing so many of the smaller local producers I have found over the past couple of years. Now that's a great thing – sharing the benefit of international tourism being open again."

Here Norka shares some of her culinary habits and wisdom, including the Chilean dishes her children love, and why everyone needs a good set of pots.

I would describe my kitchen at home as... You can find everything and anything, ingredients-wise, from around the world. I have "home" chef's knives, all the time sharp, a thermomixer (an incredible machine) and loads of weird moulds for the kids' birthday cakes – the latest being a castle and a pirate cake.

To turn it into a dream kitchen... I'd have gas - I love to cook with gas. And more cupboards – you can never have too much storage. My coffee machine takes up a third of my bench but I can't live without it.

Items you'll always find in my fridge are... Milk and butter, and the jams I make from Hawke's Bay fruit. Plus my mum's gherkin relish (I make 40kg at a time!).

Some of my pantry staples are... I am Chilean and we eat a lot of rice, pasta and potato. [These are] the most important, then sugar, then flour – I have kids so always have the basics.

My favourite ingredient to cook with is... Fish, because it is easy to cook, fast and always delicious. Just pan-fried in butter and a little bit of olive oil (so the butter doesn't burn too fast).

The dishes I most love to make are... At home the kids really like my tradition Chilean chicken casserole with fresh parsley –bloads of it (and always chicken thighs – they have more flavour) with peas and pilaf rice. A family favourite.

My go-to meal in a hurry... When we are run, run, run, it's angel hair pasta with butter, olive oil and herbs like chives, parsley and basil – maybe scrambled egg on top. The kids love it.

If friends stop by unexpectedly... I always start with cheese and my relish. I always have something prepared, I'm a planner – so I take something out of the freezer like soup. My favourite is a Chilean cazuela – like a New Zealand traditional "boil-up" – we put rice or angel hair pasta in it.

My drink of choice is... I like gin and tonic. [There are] loads of new gins in NZ – flowery, beautiful. [My] latest one is from Good George.

Chef Norka Mella Munoz's hot smoked salmon with celeriac remoulade. Photo / Terra Groner

Something unexpected I make from scratch is...

We like to make fresh pasta – I love to do this with the kids. But we make everything from scratch, everything – tomato sauce for the kids... everything.

My favourite place to eat right now is... We went to Embra in Taupo and it was delicious – try the degustation dinner. Great service.

The kitchen gadget everyone should own is... A good pot. You need good pots because the thin, cheap ones get burnt. You need a thick one – it's freedom to cook well.

What is your food philosophy... I cook fresh, I cook simple, I cook flavoursome.

Kinloch Manor & Villas, 261 Kinloch Road, Kinloch 3377. kinlochmanor.co.nz