

Five men are facing charges relating to sexual offending involving a minor following a police complaint in Northland.

They are charged under the Prostitution Reform Act, which the Northern Advocate understands allegedly involves under aged girls from the Bay of Islands area.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested after a complaint in February and is facing a significant number of charges relating to sexual offending.

He is due to appear in the Kaikohe District Court on August 11.

Advertisement

Following further inquiries since February, four more men have been arrested and charged in relation to the investigation.

READ MORE:

• Northland sex offender has more victims, police say



• Rehab placement of sex offenders near Whangarei kids a mistake

• Northland man pleads guilty to charges of sexual exploitation of children

The men, aged between 36 and 66, all face charges under the Prostitution Reform Act (2003) and are appearing in the Kaikohe District Court at a later date.

Northland police crime manager Detective Inspector Dene Begbie said it would be inappropriate for police to make further comments given the matter was before court.

He confirmed police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the case nor liaising with law enforcement agencies overseas.

"As you'd understand, it's difficult for police to speak in detail about aspects of the case. That's all we can say at this stage," Begbie said.

It's also unknown, at this stage, whether the five arrested were from Northland.