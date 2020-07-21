

A Whangārei family is living in fear after their car and letterbox were spray-painted with racist slurs, including the N-word, while they slept.

Stephanie Thomas' family have reported the graffiti - described by Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon as "reprehensible" - to police.

"Get out n*****'' and 'scum' were spray-painted in pink on the side and back of their silver Nissan Demio and a swastika on their letterbox.

The swastika is an ancient symbol used in many cultures that was adopted by Adolf Hitler and turned into a symbol of bigotry and his Nazi regime.

Moon said the incident was "reprehensible", saying there was no excuse for such abuse using symbols of racism and anti-Semitism.

The Thomas' famliy's car that was targeted with racist graffiti on Monday night.

A swastika painted on the letterbox of the Thomas' family's rented property. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland police district commander Superintendent Tony Hill said the racist attack would be "absolutely investigated" as a priority.

"Any aspect of racism on society is unacceptable and while the family may have very strong views, our obligation is proving what happened but that doesn't mean we won't go out and talk to the people.

"The family may need better protection and what we don't want them to think is that they are left on their own. These matters are given priority in terms of follow up and investigation," he said.

Late yesterday, Thomas went in to the Whangārei police station where she met an officer to discuss her concerns.

Senior Sergeant Rob Huys said police became aware of a post circulating on a local social media page on Monday evening regarding vandalism at a Maunu property.

"The matter had not been reported police at the time, however we have since made contact with the person who created the post due to the racial overtones of the vandalism."

He said police spoke with Thomas to provide reassurance and advice on further options available to her. Steps were now being taken to file a report, he said.

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon said the graffiti was intimidating and frightening and urged local leaders to condemn the vandalism.

"If police do find this is racially or religiously motivated vandalism, then we would encourage them to record it as hostile or hate-related, as they are now able to record in their systems.



"I remind the public that if they see any incidents of racism, they should report and record it. We need to stand up against racism," he said.

Police are making further enquiries into the matter and asking anyone with information to contact 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"This sort of incident occurring in our community is taken seriously by police and we are committed to holding those responsible to account," Huys said.

Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai said appalling acts of hatred like this have absolutely no place in our community as the district has people of many cultures, backgrounds and beliefs, who were equally welcomed.

"This is not us, this is not a reflection of who we are," Mai said.