

Police are appealing for help to solve a suspicious fire that destroyed a remote rural Northland community hall three months ago.

The Tutamoe Community Hall on Waoku Rd, north of Dargaville, was razed overnight on March 7, and police are calling on witnesses to come forward to help with the investigation.

Police were notified of the damage about midnight.

A suspicious fire destroyed Tutamoe Community Hall. Photo / Supplied

Detective Sergeant Jonathan Tier said the hall was part of a community trust for the benefit of locals and surrounding communities.

"Police are following positive lines of inquiry but have not yet apprehended anyone in relation to the arson," Tier said.

Hall trustee Bruce Morris said the hall had staged many a birthday bash and even a few weddings "back in the day" so to see it as a pile of ashes was devastating.

He said the hall was built about 1916 with timber milled by the locals.

Recently it had been rented out for domestic accommodation as it had toilets, a shower and a kitchen area.

The fire is the second suspicious blaze involving a community building in the Kaipara area this year.

In January the Tangiteroria Sports Complex was destroyed by fire. Police are still investigating that fire.

The complex, which was built after a massive community fundraising effort, went up in flames around 3am on January 16. It's on Pukehuia Rd, about 32km south-west of Whangārei.

Fire and Emergency NZ received the call that the complex, which was about 40 metres by 20 metres, was on fire and two crews from Dargaville and one from Whangārei attended.

Anyone with information about the Tutamoe blaze is asked to call Detective Andrew Bailey or Detective Sergeant Jonathan Tier on 105 and quote file number 200308/3293.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.