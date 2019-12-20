Police have arrested a person following a case where a Rotorua home was burgled and it was suspected thieves had sex in the master bedroom.

A 19-year-old man had been arrested in relation to the burglary of a residential address on Kawaha Point Rd on November 23, a police spokesman said.

Concerns were raised when the property's occupants returned home and found items missing and linen and other bedroom items misplaced. A bundle of linen found outside appeared to have been stained with semen, the home's occupant said earlier this week.

Police would not say if the arrest was the a result of DNA evidence found at the home as the case is now in front of the court.



The arrested man is expected to appear in Rotorua District Court on Tuesday.