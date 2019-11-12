It was sad to hear an early Sunday morning Newstalk ZB radio news item of a hit-and-run accident in Whanganui on Saturday evening resulting in the death of a motorcyclist. Sincere condolences to the rider's family and friends for your tragic loss.

Disconcerting as that news was, it was the reported location of the accident that also left me dismayed, for the female newsreader said it occurred on the corner of (as though written) "Geo-jetty" Rd. It took me a moment to realise she had totally mispronounced "Georgetti".

This is by no means the first time I have heard so-called

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.