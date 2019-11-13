Comment

As Rob Rattenbury pointed out in his Monday column, just 12 months out from the election National predictably cranks up the hoary old spectre of the gangs – or, at least, particular types of gangs. Naturally Simon & Co are talking about one type of gangs in particular.

But when it comes to taxpayer fraud, by far the biggest culprits are the avaricious white collar corporate gangs, whose estimated collective tax evasion dwarfs any low-decile welfare misdemeanours. And the corporate legal drugs such as alcohol, tobacco and opioids are still the major destroyers.

Not to say gangs aren't

