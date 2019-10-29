The identity of the father and son facing charges following a fatal stabbing the Bay of Plenty earlier this month can now be revealed.

James McFarlane Jnr, 23, and James Graeme McFarlane, 54, both appeared in the Whakatāne District Court today.

McFarlane Jnr appeared in court on October 4 charged with assaulting Thunder Savage, using a knife as a weapon. He was granted interim name suppression which lapsed today.

McFarlane Jnr has also been charged with wilfully attempting to pervert the course of justice by providing police with a false statement regarding involvement in the homicide of Savage.

Police were called to an Edgecumbe address at 8.20am on October 2 and found a man with critical injuries. He died at the scene a short time later.

No pleas were entered to the charges and Mcfarlane Jnr was remanded in custody by consent until November 27 when he was expected to make a plea.

Appearing for the first time today was McFarlane Snr, who also faced charges of assaulting Savage using a knife as a weapon and wilfully attempting to pervert the course of justice by providing a false statement.

McFarlane Snr was also remanded in custody to November 27.

Crown prosecutor Anna Pollett told Judge Christopher Harding both men provided submissions to police that required further time to work through.

"We are also awaiting ESR analysis from the scene so today, we seek a remand," Pollett said.

Family of both accused sat on one side of the public gallery while the other side held members of the Savage family.