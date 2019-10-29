The identity of the father and son facing charges following a fatal stabbing the Bay of Plenty earlier this month can now be revealed.

James McFarlane Jnr, 23, and James Graeme McFarlane, 54, both appeared in the Whakatāne District Court today.

McFarlane Jnr appeared in court on October 4 charged with assaulting Thunder Savage, using a knife as a weapon. He was granted interim name suppression which lapsed today.

McFarlane Jnr has also been charged with wilfully attempting to pervert the course of justice by providing police with a false statement regarding involvement in the homicide of Savage.

Police were

