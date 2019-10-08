On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
McKay-Patea's aunt Kiritahi Firmin, founder of the Kimiora Trust which supports families affected by suicide and domestic violence, said her niecewas the second Whanganui woman to die violently in the past four months.
"We want to call out to our community to say this cannot happen, it's happening too many times, and we are not doing enough to stop it."
Website It's not OK is a community-driven behaviour change campaign to reduce family violence in New Zealand. Its goal is to change attitudes and behaviour that tolerate any kind of family violence.
Based on 2016 figures it says police investigated a family violence incident every five minutes. Worse still, 76 per cent of domestic violence went unreported.
There was a time when young men were raised never to hit a woman. To strike out violently against a person less physical than yourself is an anathema. And cowardly. And yet family violence appears to becoming more prevalent.