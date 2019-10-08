COMMENT

Two young women have died in Whanganui in recent months. While the courts have yet to rule on the circumstances it is believed both deaths were violent.

The city rallied last month to remember Jasmine Wilson, to raise awareness of Women's Refuge and to denounce family violence.

Over the weekend police upgraded investigating the death of Feona Kotahi Marie McKay-Patea to a homicide investigation following the discovery of her body at a Lee St address last week.

McKay-Patea's aunt Kiritahi Firmin, founder of the Kimiora Trust which supports families affected by suicide and domestic violence, said her niece

