I've got the hump — over the two humps recently mounted in Polson St outside the Castlecliff School. I appreciate they were put there to slow speeding motorists and provide extra safety for children.

My gripe is that they seem a little bit higher than what I perceive to be the normal hump and play havoc with most vehicles' suspension. Also, the humps seem too close together.

I drive an older car and, even driving over the humps at 15km, it feels as though the undercarriage is going to part company. Perhaps the humps should be sponsored by repair firms

