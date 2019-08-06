A home with a volatile environment was deemed unsuitable for a young Dannevirke man to serve a sentence of home detention.

Appearing Dannevirke District Court on Monday was 18-year-old Solomon King Jan Edwards, who was sentenced on a raft of charges including four for burglary.

Other charges included wilful damage, disorderly behaviour, interfering with a motor vehicle, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, receiving, trespass and using threatening language.

Defence counsel Nicola Graham told the court efforts had been made to find a suitable address at which Edwards could serve a sentence of home detention, but attempts had failed.

She said she had a conversation with Edwards indicating he was looking at serving three-and-a-half years in prison and that had surprised him.

"The court was always going to reach a point when it had to step up and protect the public," she said.

Judge Gerard Lynch said he would prefer all young men like Edwards to be out of prison rather than in.

"This is a young man who has something like 38 burglary charges against his name.

"For him to come out of prison he will have to have plenty of support."

In outlining Edwards' latest charges Judge Lynch said the offending began in Gisborne where Edwards was living at the time.

In April Edwards and two others entered a property but were confronted by the owner.

They fled the scene but Edwards was tracked by police dog and caught.

The charge of threatening a person arose from an incident in May when Edwards and his partner, with whom he had a child, argued. There had been family harm incidents.

"During the argument his partner left their home and fled to a library where she sought help from the staff. Edwards rushed at her and tried to grab the pram with their child in it from her."

He then threatened her by saying he was going to get her.

In the second burglary Edwards climbed through a window and searched a house. Among the items taken, valued at $1700, were a laptop, bluetooth and an air rifle.

Edwards told police at the time that he was stressed because he had lost the right to see his child.

The next day Edwards committed a further burglary, again taking a laptop.

Edwards returned to Dannevirke where he committed the fourth burglary, breaking a pane of glass in a door to gain entry to a house in Guy St. He took an Xbox and a chilly bin containing beer and wine.

The charges of interfering with vehicles related to activities on Ward St when he tried the door handles of cars before coming across an unlocked vehicle from which he took two tablets and a wallet.

His explanation to police was that he was having a rough day.

The wilful damage charges arose when Edwards had been living with his mother.

On one occasion Edwards argued with his sister, he became very angry and threw batteries from his bracelet through a window.

When he was told to leave the house he took his sister's phone which he then smashed.

Judge Lynch said Edwards' pre-sentencing report was helpful and conveyed that he had changed during his time in custody.

"It is always really sad to read about those who have failed in the school system and are unable to read or write. Corrections do some really good work."

The judge said he was pleased Edwards had been moved to the new youth unit at Manawatū prison because he would have more help available to him.

However, the report said that while Edwards had very high pre-sentence motivation it was felt it would evaporate once he was back in the community.

"Solomon reluctantly accepts that custody is inevitable. His mother would like to have him released to her home."

He said with burglary charges as the lead charges three years' jail was the starting point for sentencing but there were factors to consider.

"Personal factors come into this. I know this young man has not had the easiest of roads to head down," Judge Lynch said in deducting three months from that sentence.

He also deducted six months for Edwards' youth.

"Solomon is still a young man but he presents as a young man with a significant degree of immaturity."

Judge Lynch sentenced Edwards to 22 months and two weeks jail but granted leave for him to apply for home detention.

"Despite his mother's best endeavours and wishes he cannot go to her home so the whānau needs to go wide and seek support for this young man. If he is not supported we will see more of him in court and his sentences will get longer and longer.

"I made no orders for reparation as it makes no sense for this young man."

Judge Lynch said Edwards must serve half of the 22-and-a-half month sentence but that he already had time on the clock because of the time he has spent on remand in custody.

"To carry on and do those burglaries the end point would easily be three to four years, but you're just so young. I hope you can let someone get alongside you and mentor you."