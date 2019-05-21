Two men walked through Whangārei KFC's drive through with one of them allegedly brandishing a weapon before demanding cash from a worker and fleeing in a late night robbery.

A police spokesperson confirmed the aggravated robbery happened about 10.55pm on Monday at the Bank St fast food restaurant.

It is alleged the man with the weapon called one of the workers to the window and demanded they hand over money from the till. The staff member complied and the two males then ran off.

Cash and coins were taken but police would not reveal the amount.

Yesterday morning officers investigating the case worked with the City Safe officers, who patrol Whangārei's central city, helping police as well as enforcing council bylaws.

As a result an 18-year-old Whangārei man was arrested in Water St and will appear in court today on a charge of aggravated robbery. Police are working on locating the second male.

Police appealed to anyone who may have seen the two males, who were each carrying a skateboard, in the central mall area or on Bank St, shortly before or after the robbery.

It is not the first time the Whangārei hub of the colonel's herbs and spices has been targeted by robbers.

On April 12, 2003, police reported a Whangārei fast-food worker had been bound and beaten before two masked, knife-wielding robbers made off with a substantial amount of cash. The attack happened about 7am at the KFC outlet in Bank St. The staff member was tied up and put in a side room while her assailants, thought to be women, took money from the safe.



However, in November 2009, thanks to long awaited DNA evidence police arrested a woman who was 14-years-old at the time of the robbery in which $15,000 was stolen.

When the judge queried the delay of almost seven years for charges to be laid the then crown prosecutor Anna Patterson said the long wait was caused by a delay in DNA identification of saliva and other evidence obtained from thongs and clothes found at the crime scene.

Anyone who can help police identify the second person in the latest robbery should call Detective Constable Gareth Lloyd at Whangārei police station on 09 430 4500 or anonymously on Crimestoppers 0800555111.