A man charged over a ram raid on a Whangārei jewellery has appeared in court.

Jake Gent narrowly missed celebrating his 28th birthday in jail when he was arrested by police on Thursday.

Gent appeared in Whangārei District Court yesterday on charges of unlawfully taking a Jeep Wrangler valued at $46,000 on February 7 and a charge of unlawfully entering a building, Global Diamonds, on February 8.

Gent, from Nukutawhiti 51km north-west of Whangārei, was remanded in custody to appear again on February 25, when he would apply for bail.

A stolen Jeep was driven through the front window of Global Diamonds on Cameron St in the central city about 2.30am on February 8.

Shattered glass covered the front half of the shop floor and the security grille was left mangled in the middle of the business.

Watches, pendants and coins were taken in the burglary.

Shop owner Barry Trass said the business had opened at the central city site in November, after moving from Rathbone St.

He said as part of security a fog cannon had been installed and was activated during the raid.

Detective Sergeant Josh Lautogo thanked members of the public for the information they had given since the burglary particularly around suspicious behaviour in the area before the ram raid.

He urged anyone who might have been offered cheap pendants or watches for sale to contact police as investigations were continuing.

• If you can help police, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or Detective Sergeant Josh Lautogo at Whangārei police station on 09 470 500.