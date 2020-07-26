England appear headed towards a third Test win after dominating the West Indies on day three.

The Windies went to stumps at 2/10 in their second innings, needing 399 for victory after the hosts had a day out with bat and ball.

England bowled the tourists out for 197 in their first dig as Stuart Broad took six wickets for the innings, giving his side a 172-run lead. Openers Rory Burns (90), Dom Sibley (56) and Joe Root (68 not out) then guided England to 2/226 in its second innings, allowing Root to declare with more than two full days to secure victory.

The only question mark is whether rain will intervene in Manchester to halt England's push.

Advertisement

A masterclass of bowling from Broad, who took 6/31 to decimate the Windies has the home side on the verge of a come-from behind series win.

Broad now has 499 test wickets and should break through the five hundred mark if all goes well in the second innings.

But while England were showing their authority on the scoreboard, the world was still taken by the sight of 140kg West Indian cult hero Rahkeem Cornwall.

The off-break bowler measures in at 198cm tall but and has captured the imagination of the cricketing world.

Earlier in the match, Cornwall took a ripper of a catch to dismiss English opener Rory Burns for 57 in the first innings.

The sight of the big bopper pulling off a speccy in the cordon was the content cricket fans were here for.

But the sight of him in his batting gear had fans enjoying the show as he dwarfed his batting partner Shane Dowrich who was a lot smaller than his imposing partner.

And as Cornwall started his innings, former England skipper Michael Vaughan was getting maybe a little too excited.

Advertisement

Commentating on BBC's Test Match Special Vaughan said: "If Rahkeem Cornwall gets a century I'll break the COVID rules and go shake his hand on the pitch … naked."

Luckily for both Vaughan and the world, the West Indian wasn't able to launch a rescue mission as Broad claimed his wicket, plumb LBW for 10.

While he was able to get away a boundary and went aerial to score his runs, the cricketing world wanted more of their new favourite player.

Just as I don’t think I can love Rahkeem Cornwall anymore, he comes out to bat with a bat held together with tape, its face shaved off in parts.



You can tell he absolutely loves this bat.



This man is a real one. pic.twitter.com/L6GxEPJ1VY — Barny Read (@BarnabyRead) July 26, 2020

Cornwall 's running between the wickets was so reassuring reminding me of how players ran in the Tests of my youth and my own running between the wickets in the week end cricket I played. — Mihir Bose (@mihirbose) July 26, 2020

Hopefully Cornwall can have an impact with the ball.

Having taken 13 wickets in his previous two Test matches against India and Afghanistan in 2019, Cornwall went wicketless for 85 runs in 27 overs in England's first innings.