Black Caps all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has revealed his hilarious response to Australian pace bowler Mitchell Starc's attempt to rattle him with a good old fashioned sledge.

Appearing on the Marc Peard Sports Daily Debrief Facebook show last night, Neesham was asked by hosts Marc Peard, Nathan Rarere and Blake Ayshford the favourite sledge he has received recently.

Neesham, who has played 12 tests, 63 ODIs and 18 Twenty20 internationals for the Black Caps, said the funniest sledges are when "someone gets one wrong or they were off the cuff".

He then shared an anecdote from the 2015 tour of Australia when the Black Caps were facing defeat on the final day of the first test in Brisbane.

Neesham arrived out into the middle at the Gabba with New Zealand four wickets down needing an unlikely 339 runs to win - when Starc delivered what he must have thought was a clever line.

"I came out to bat and Mitchell Starc, who was bowling thunderbolts, came up to me and said 'bit early for a night watchman isn't it?'," Neesham revealed, where it seems Starc was attempting to insinuate the New Zealand left-hander was batting too high at number six.

Mitchell Starc celebrates after dismissing Jimmy Neesham in the first innings of the 2015 test at the Gabba. Photo / Getty

However, Neesham had a witty and logical response.

"I turned to him and said 'mate it's day five. There's no night. This is it'," Neesham said which left the Aussie quite stumped.

Neesham admitted he didn't last long in the innings, dismissed by Mitchell Johnson the next over as the Black Caps went onto lose by 208 runs.

The Daily Debrief was created in lockdown by Peard and Rarere who are former hosts of the Radio Sport Breakfast.

The Radio Sport network has been forced to shut down indefinitely with competitions, audiences and advertisers all suffering the impacts of the global pandemic called Covid-19.

Co-host Ayshford is a former NRL star who finished his 11-year league career as part of the Warriors last season.

Guests so far have included former Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson, Super Bowl champion Michael Bennett, All Black Aaron Smith and nanotechnologist and science educator Michelle Dickinson. All Black midfielder Jack Goodhue will tune in live from lockdown tonight.